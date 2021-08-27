How Alana Thompson Has Transformed From Reality Star Honey Boo Boo to Being a Normal Teen | Inside Edition

How Alana Thompson Has Transformed From Reality Star Honey Boo Boo to Being a Normal Teen

Entertainment
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:08 AM PDT, August 27, 2021

Alana, once known as Honey Boo, starred on hit shows like “Toddlers and Tiaras” and “Dancing with the Stars: Junior.”

From “Toddlers and Tiaras” to “Dancing with the Stars: Junior,” Honey Boo Boo was all over television before she could even drive.

Now the 15-year-old is talking to Teen Vogue about what her life is really like.

When she compares the little girl from reality TV to the teenager she is now, Alana Thompson says, “They are completely two different people.” 

iI someone calls her “Honey Boo Boo” rather than Alana after a few months of knowing her, she doesn’t consider them a true friend.

And when it comes to fans not liking the false eyelashes and long fingernails she’s recently been sporting, Alana said, “I guess people still expect me to be little Honey Boo Boo, and I'm not anymore.”

She knows her career on reality TV won’t last forever, so Alana tells Teen Vogue she plans to become a nurse after graduating high school and college. 

In the meantime, she’s saving her money to buy a car once she has her license, and eventually, a house. 

Related Stories

Honey Boo Boo Appears to Pretend to Snort Cocaine After Mama June's Arrest on Drug Charges
Inspired by Mom's Drastic Weight Loss, Honey Boo Boo Says She Wants to Drop Pounds Too
Will Honey Boo Boo Controversy Trigger Custody Battle?
Mama June Poses in Lingerie and Honey Boo Boo Thinks It’s ‘Gross’Entertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan
Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan
1

Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan

Human Interest
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops
2

Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops

Crime
The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu
The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu
3

The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu

Inspirational
Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say
Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say
4

Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say

Crime
White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant
White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant
5

White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant

Human Interest