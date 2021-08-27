How Alana Thompson Has Transformed From Reality Star Honey Boo Boo to Being a Normal Teen
Alana, once known as Honey Boo, starred on hit shows like “Toddlers and Tiaras” and “Dancing with the Stars: Junior.”
From “Toddlers and Tiaras” to “Dancing with the Stars: Junior,” Honey Boo Boo was all over television before she could even drive.
Now the 15-year-old is talking to Teen Vogue about what her life is really like.
When she compares the little girl from reality TV to the teenager she is now, Alana Thompson says, “They are completely two different people.”
iI someone calls her “Honey Boo Boo” rather than Alana after a few months of knowing her, she doesn’t consider them a true friend.
And when it comes to fans not liking the false eyelashes and long fingernails she’s recently been sporting, Alana said, “I guess people still expect me to be little Honey Boo Boo, and I'm not anymore.”
She knows her career on reality TV won’t last forever, so Alana tells Teen Vogue she plans to become a nurse after graduating high school and college.
In the meantime, she’s saving her money to buy a car once she has her license, and eventually, a house.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating AfghanistanHuman Interest
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: CopsCrime
The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on HuluInspirational
Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops SayCrime
White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian RantHuman Interest