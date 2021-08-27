From “Toddlers and Tiaras” to “Dancing with the Stars: Junior,” Honey Boo Boo was all over television before she could even drive.

Now the 15-year-old is talking to Teen Vogue about what her life is really like.



When she compares the little girl from reality TV to the teenager she is now, Alana Thompson says, “They are completely two different people.”

iI someone calls her “Honey Boo Boo” rather than Alana after a few months of knowing her, she doesn’t consider them a true friend.

And when it comes to fans not liking the false eyelashes and long fingernails she’s recently been sporting, Alana said, “I guess people still expect me to be little Honey Boo Boo, and I'm not anymore.”

She knows her career on reality TV won’t last forever, so Alana tells Teen Vogue she plans to become a nurse after graduating high school and college.

In the meantime, she’s saving her money to buy a car once she has her license, and eventually, a house.

