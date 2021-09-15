With wearable creations like Brendan McCann makes, the Met Gala would be lucky to have him walking its famous stairs.

“I’ve decided to turn myself into the Constitution,” he explains about his most recent look. “I don’t know how I’m going to do it.”

But the artist and DIY designer figured it out. Using a drop cloth, wall paneling from his childhood bedroom, and heels from Forever 21, Brendan created his take on the 2021 Met Gala theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

“It always comes back to the Constitution,” Brendan adds. “And people are always trying to protect the Constitution and protect the foundation of our country, which I think is really important."

Brendan also recognizes the need for advancement, as represented by his clutch purse that looked like a giant red marker with the word ‘Equality’ written across it.

“The definition of an amendment is a change,” Brendan said. “And I don't think that there's anything wrong with acknowledging that we can change and we can grow, and we can make a difference to make it. It just comes down to equality.

“We can still protect the foundation of our country, but make the necessary changes so that people feel included and feel like they're welcome at the party."

This is Brendan’s third time serving homemade looks in honor of the Met Gala, and he plans on making them until his designs are walking the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“When I make these looks, I always get the question of, 'Why are you putting so much work into this?'" Brendan said. “It's because I love it. And it's because I enjoy it.”

“And I know that although I might not get anything out of this, I still love it. And I still really, really enjoy using my talents, even if it's just for fun.”

Related Stories