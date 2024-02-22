Most of us wash the sheets about once a week. But that might not be enough to keep creepy germs out of your bed. You might be surprised what Inside Edition found when bedsheets were tested.

Busy mom of two Nikita Gibson, who let Inside Edition swab her family’s sheets and pillowcases, says she washes the family’s bedding once a week. She was shocked to hear the tests’ results.

First up was Nikita’s 4-year-old Cross.

“You ready for this? We found a bacteria … There are three different kinds on your bed. One of them was E coli,” Inside Edition correspondent Steven Fabian tells Cross.

“Ew!” Cross replies.

And Nikita’s 7-year-old Kyrie’s bed was found to have more than six different kinds of bacteria on it.

“I’m embarrassed, it’s horrific,” Nikita tells Fabian.

Manhattan mom Kassy Rivera said she changes the bedding on her bed and her 2-year-old son CJ’s bed “once a week or every couple days.”

But the swabs Inside Edition took of CJ’s bed found it had a bacteria count of over seven million. Kassy’s bed had a bacteria count of nearly six million.

“Oh man, I’m totally grossed out by that,” Kassy says.

Allergist Dr. Tanya Elliot says the level of concern people should have about such results depends on the bacteria.

“If it’s something like E coli are things that could cause infection and would be concerning,” she says.

Dr. Elliot says washing sheets using super-hot water and detergent can help eliminate potentially harmful bacteria. “It has to be on the highest heat settings for at least 130 degrees,” Dr. Elliot says.