Celebrity parents Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis recently sparked controversy when they revealed on a podcast that they wash their kids only when they are visibly dirty.

“If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise there is no point,” Kutcher said.

The comments quickly made the rounds on social media.

“One word. Disgusting,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Bad hygiene habits for the children to learn,” another wrote.

But according to dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry, the famous couple isn't wrong.

“The American Academy of Dermatology recommends that it is OK to bathe children under 6 years of age between two and three times a week,” Henry told Inside Edition.

Mom Miriam Cohen tells Inside Edition that because her kids have sensitive skin, she does what the experts say. She limits bath time to about 10 minutes in lukewarm water and uses a gentle cleanser.

She pats her 3-year-old daughter Eliana down and then dabs her with moisturizer to make sure her skin stays hydrated.

