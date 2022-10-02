How Sea Urchins Are Factoring Into the Fight to Save Coral Reef in the Caribbean

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:26 AM PDT, October 2, 2022

Sea urchins graze on and clean a type of algae that competes with coral, and their decimation is a big reason for the decline of the coral reef ecosystem in the Caribbean.

Sea urchins play an important role in the ocean’s ecosystems, but scientists say their numbers have dwindled drastically since the 1980s when a mysterious disease struck.

"It came likely came through the mouth of the Panama Canal, and within a few years had spread sort of throughout the entire Caribbean and wiped out 95% of the urchin populations, one of the biggest mass mortality events that really has been recorded in marine animals," University of Florida Professor Josh Patterson said. 

Patterson said sea urchins graze on and clean a type of algae that competes with coral, and their decimation is a big reason for the decline of the coral reef ecosystem in the Caribbean.

But Patterson and his team are trying to get their numbers back up by cultivating urchins on land and then releasing them into the sea. 

"It's extremely ambitious to think that, that we could get these urchins back to these really high densities that they were at," he said.

"But if we were able to do that, I would certainly feel comfortable saying that it would help the reefs recover."

Related Stories 

Scientists Are Working to De-Extinct the Tasmanian Tiger
Could the Perfect-Tasting Alcohol-Free Wine Soon Be a Reality?
Former SpaceX Rocket Scientist Opens Automated, Mobile Pizza Delivery Service
NASA Crashes Satellite Into Asteroid Hoping to Save Earth From Future Strike

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mom of 2-Year-Old Attacked by Coyote in Huntington Beach Plans to Sue City Over Toddler's Injuries
Mom of 2-Year-Old Attacked by Coyote in Huntington Beach Plans to Sue City Over Toddler's Injuries
1

Mom of 2-Year-Old Attacked by Coyote in Huntington Beach Plans to Sue City Over Toddler's Injuries

Animals
Woman Paralyzed by Classmate in 1997 Paducah School Shooting Speaks Out as Convicted Gunman Seeks Parole
Woman Paralyzed by Classmate in 1997 Paducah School Shooting Speaks Out as Convicted Gunman Seeks Parole
2

Woman Paralyzed by Classmate in 1997 Paducah School Shooting Speaks Out as Convicted Gunman Seeks Parole

Crime
Urn Containing Human Remains Found on South Carolina Shore, an Increasing Problem for the Coroners Office
Urn Containing Human Remains Found on South Carolina Shore, an Increasing Problem for the Coroners Office
3

Urn Containing Human Remains Found on South Carolina Shore, an Increasing Problem for the Coroners Office

Human Interest
Missing Georgia Mother Found Dead in the Woods Naked and With Charring on her Stomach
Missing Georgia Mother Found Dead in the Woods Naked and With Charring on her Stomach
4

Missing Georgia Mother Found Dead in the Woods Naked and With Charring on her Stomach

Crime
Route 91 Harvest Festival Massacre Survivor Is Still on the Road to Recovery 5 Years After Being Shot 3 Times
Route 91 Harvest Festival Massacre Survivor Is Still on the Road to Recovery 5 Years After Being Shot 3 Times
5

Route 91 Harvest Festival Massacre Survivor Is Still on the Road to Recovery 5 Years After Being Shot 3 Times

INSIDE EDITION InDepth