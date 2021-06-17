How the 'iCarly' Reboot Addresses the Absence of Jennette McCurdy's Character Sam | Inside Edition

How the 'iCarly' Reboot Addresses the Absence of Jennette McCurdy's Character Sam

Entertainment
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:04 PM PDT, June 17, 2021

Carly’s sidekick, Sam, is not part of the 'iCarly' reboot, which premiered on Paramount+. The show’s premiere addresses her absence. Warning: spoilers ahead.

Nine years after the show ended its run on Nickelodeon, iCarly is back! The reboot premiered on Paramount+, featuring many original stars, including Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress.

But Carly’s sidekick, Sam, is not part of this revival.  And the show’s premiere addresses her absence. Warning: spoilers ahead.

The show takes place about a decade after Carly’s last live stream in 2012. Now, in 2021, she picks it back up. 

And as to why Sam is gone? Carly said she’s out traveling with a biker gang. This might come out of left field, but she did appear on a motorcycle on the last episode when it aired on Nickelodeon. 

Jeanette McCurdy, the actress who played Sam, previously announced on her podcast that she retired from acting.

The iCarly reboot is now streaming on Paramount+.

