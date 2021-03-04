How These Chicago Neighbors Fell in Love During Lockdown

A Chicago man fell in love with the girl next door, all because of the coronavirus pandemic. When Stacie Pawlicki moved into a tenth floor apartment in a residential high rise, her neighbor two doors down noticed how pretty she was.

For months, Alex Morton made occasional small talk with Pawlicki in the elevator.

“He would be cracking jokes, and I would leave laughing. So I just knew that there was something more to this guy,” Pawlicki told Inside Edition.

Then, as the country was locking down last March, they ran into each other in the hallway.

“I pretended to be upset that she didn’t remember my name, and she said something to the effect of, ‘Oh yeah, well then what’s my name if you’re so mad I don’t remember?’” Morton said. “I said, ‘I just call you the cute neighbor girl that lives on my floor.’”

Soon after, Pawlicki invited Morton over to do a jigsaw puzzle. The neighbors have since fallen in love and moved in together.

RELATED STORIES

Service Dog-in-Training Falls in Love With Cinderella at Disneyland in Cute Video

Abandoned and Abused Bear Falls in Love After His Rescue

Woman, 80, Man, 92, Fall in Love After Meeting at Speed Dating Event