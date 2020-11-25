How to Find Good Deals on Black Friday This Year

Black Friday will look a lot different this year, but the one thing that remains the same are the good deals! Inside Edition teamed up with RetailMeNot and its Shopping Expert, Sara Skirboll, for tips.

Before you start shopping, make sure to visit RetailMeNot.com or download the free app. You can save on gifts for the entire family — and maybe even yourself!

Retail Me Not

Tip #1: Check out deals before they go live

Check out the weekly ads on BlackFriday.com where you can find out about Black Friday deals before they go live. This is a great resource to do research and price compare before you make any final Black Friday purchases.

Tip #2: Find the best deals

Three deals Skirboll is excited to take advantage of now through Thanksgiving weekend are Bed, Bath & Beyond, which is offering 25% off your entire in-store purchase or 6% cash back if you shop online. If you shop the red tag clearance items at Nordstrom Rack, you will save an extra 40%. And, American Eagle is offering 40% off site-wide now through the 28th.

Tip #3: Install a browser extension for coupons

With an increased number of us doing all our holiday shopping online, make sure to install a browser extension, like Deal Finder, which automatically applies coupons and cash back offers at checkout to save you time and money. Happy Shopping!

RELATED STORIES

Tips for a Warm Outdoor Thanksgiving Dinner

Flight Attendant Shares Her Tips for Staying in a Hotel Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

How to Keep Your Data Secure