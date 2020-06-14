How to Get the Best Deal on Groceries Amid COVID-19 Price Hikes

Food prices have been rising much faster than other goods in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. But there are some deals to be had if you know where to look.

Beef and veal are up over 10% compared to last year. Prices have also jumped for cereal, rice, pasta, vegetables and ice cream.

But it's not all bad news, according to the owner of Stew Leonard's supermarket in Connecticut. Panic buying seems to be over and shelves are more well-stocked.

"I don't know what people were doing with all that toilet paper," Leonard said.

The price has been dropping on certain staples, including eggs, bacon, bread, coffee, citrus fruits and seafood.

Many supermarkets have eliminated weekly specials since the pandemic started, but they are slowly starting to come back. Looking ahead to Fourth of July weekend, people can expect bargains on ground beef, corn and berries.

RELATED STORIES

Essential Workers at Grocery Store Keep Shopper Spirits High While Also Keeping Them Fed

How to Improve Your Chances of Getting a Grocery Delivery Slot During Coronavirus Crisis

New York College Students Start Volunteer Grocery Service for Senior Citizens