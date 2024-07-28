How to Help Keep Your Bread From Getting Stale

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:09 AM PDT, July 28, 2024

"I would just leave it at room temperature. I'd say for up to three days," Amy Scherber, the owner of Amy's Bread in New York City tells Inside Edition.

How do you keep your bread fresh? Inside Edition has tips to help keep your bread from getting stale.

Many people keep bread in the refrigerator thinking that will help it stay fresher longer.

Amy Scherber, the owner of Amy's Bread in New York City, says bread in the fridge is a huge no-no. 

"I think it gets sort of tough on the outside," Scherber tells Inside Edition. "I would just leave it at room temperature. I'd say for up to three days, maybe four. After that, it starts to probably get very dried out and it might actually get moldy."

If your bread has been sitting on the counter for a few days and it feels a little dry, there's a tip to help bring it back to life: preheat your oven to 375 degrees, spray some water on the crust, and place the loaf directly on the oven rack. After five minutes, your bread should be fresh again.

If you are not planning on finishing your loaf of bread within a few days, you can put it in the freezer, not the fridge, where it can keep for three months.

Related Stories

Angry Property Owner Caught on Film Lashing Out at Beachgoers
4 Florida Teens Injured When Lightning Strikes Tree
Man Rescued After Falling 50 Feet Down a Well Looking for Phone
Canadian Jogger Credits Hair Clip for Saving Her Life in Grizzly Bear AttackAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

New Jersey Woman Horribly Injured in Amtrak Train Derailment That Killed 8 on Surviving Trauma and Life Now
New Jersey Woman Horribly Injured in Amtrak Train Derailment That Killed 8 on Surviving Trauma and Life Now
1

New Jersey Woman Horribly Injured in Amtrak Train Derailment That Killed 8 on Surviving Trauma and Life Now

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Miss Kansas Alexis Smith Addresses Abuser Who She Says Was in Audience During Beauty Pageant
Miss Kansas Alexis Smith Addresses Abuser Who She Says Was in Audience During Beauty Pageant
2

Miss Kansas Alexis Smith Addresses Abuser Who She Says Was in Audience During Beauty Pageant

News
Karen Read's New Trial Date Set After Mistrial
Karen Read's New Trial Date Set After Mistrial
3

Karen Read's New Trial Date Set After Mistrial

News
Missing Atlanta Mother Found Dead in Car at Train Station 2 Years After Murder of Her 13-Year-Old Son: Cops
Missing Atlanta Mother Found Dead in Car at Train Station 2 Years After Murder of Her 13-Year-Old Son: Cops
4

Missing Atlanta Mother Found Dead in Car at Train Station 2 Years After Murder of Her 13-Year-Old Son: Cops

Crime
Terrified Arizona Woman Who Spent Year Trying to Escape Stalker Found Dead in Car With Him, PI Says
Terrified Arizona Woman Who Spent Year Trying to Escape Stalker Found Dead in Car With Him, PI Says
5

Terrified Arizona Woman Who Spent Year Trying to Escape Stalker Found Dead in Car With Him, PI Says

Crime