How to Hug During a Pandemic

After so many weeks of social isolation, people can't wait to hug again and re-establish human contact. Experts say there are ways to hug that will lessen your risk of spreading or contracting the virus.

One key tip — keep it short. Hugs should be quick, and one way to ensure that is to hold your breath during the hug. Take a deep breath before going in and let it out when you are at least six feet apart again.

Inside Edition's Les Trent also enlisted the help of his wife Gwen to share some other Dos and Don'ts. You don't want to be hugging face-to-face, nor cheek-to-cheek. The best way to hug is facing away from each other.

An expert told the New York Times that a quick hug around the waist should be OK, as long as you're looking in the opposite direction. For the time being, no kissing the grandkids. The Times advises a quick peck on the back of the head until things get back to normal.

