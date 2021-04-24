How to Make Teen Chef Ariana Feygin's Crunchy Fried Chicken Sandwich Using This Mystery Ingredient
Many of the former "MasterChef Junior" competitor's recipes have proven to be a big hit on TikTok.
Sixteen-year-old former "MasterChef Junior" competitor Ariana Feygin was asked to create mystery meal using ingredients Inside Edition Digital fans voted on. Sixty percent of voters picked a recipe that included chicken, cactus, sweet potatoes and ketchup in a poll posted to Inside Edition’s community tab on YouTube.
Many of Ariana’s recipes have proven to be a big hit on TikTok. She started sharing daily food content during the pandemic. “I thought that if there's anything that I can do to put a smile on someone's face — help somebody from my house — I was going to do it,” Ariana said energetically from her kitchen while filming a day in her life for Inside Edition Digital’s “On The Rise." The teen’s TikTok page took off, raking in over 2.3 million followers, including some of the biggest celebrity chefs on the scene, like Gordon Ramsay and TikTok’s Addison Rae.
She shows us how to make a fried chicken sandwich with sweet potato fries her grandparents called “delicious.” It includes her secret sauce recipe. “This combination of condiments might seem a little bit weird to you, but trust me, it's going to be so good on the sandwich,” Ariana said.
What You’ll Need
For the chicken:
4 chicken breasts butterflied
Buttermilk
Jar of pickles in pickle juice
1 cup flour
Salt and pepper to taste
Herbs of choice
Garlic powder to taste
Chili powder to taste
For the fries:
4 sweet potatoes, skin on
Cooking spray
Garlic powder
Chili powder
Fresh rosemary and thyme
For the Sandwich:
4 Brioche buns
4 Romaine lettuce leaves
Roma tomato, sliced thin
Red onion, sliced thin
For the sauce:
1 tbsp cactus, finely chopped
1 tbsp pickles, finely chopped
2 tbsp Mayo
1 tsp ketchup
1 tsp BBQ sauce
½ lemon
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp honey
Salt
Pepper
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Pour the buttermilk, ⅛ cup each of cactus and pickle juice into a bowl. Add the butterflied chicken and let soak to tenderize the meat and create a marinate. Set aside.
Thinly slice the sweet potatoes into matchstick size. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Toss the potatoes with some salt, pepper, garlic powder, chili powder and little bit of fresh rosemary and thyme. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until desired crispness.
Mix flour, salt, pepper, herbs, garlic powder and chili powder on a plate. Using a fork or tongs, individually take each piece of marinated chicken and cover it with the flour mixture. Shake off excess.
Bring canola oil half-way up a pot to a boil. Add the chicken. Flip and remove once golden brown. Let sit on paper towel to help soak up excess oil.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine all the sauce ingredients.
Assemble the sandwich by taking a toasted bun and topping it with a piece of fried chicken. Add some sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
