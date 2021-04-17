This Is How You Make Teen Chef Ariana Feygin's Hit Recipe of Roasted Salmon, Brussel Sprouts and Asparagus | Inside Edition

This Is How You Make Teen Chef Ariana Feygin's Hit Recipe of Roasted Salmon, Brussel Sprouts and Asparagus

By Leigh Scheps
Updated: 8:06 AM PDT, April 17, 2021

Teen chef Ariana Feygin, 16, who competed on MasterChef Junior, has trained with some of the most world-renowned chefs and restaurants, including at The French Laundry in California. The restaurant was named the best restaurant of 2020 by Trip Advisor. 

“Experiencing The French Laundry, and the level of focus and precision that is put into every single plate of food was so inspiring for me,” she said during an interview for Inside Edition Digital’s “On The Rise” series. 

She shows us how to make a simple meal of roasted salmon with fresh asparagus and Brussel sprouts. The secret ingredient? Brown sugar. 

Ingredients: 

Asparagus 

Brussel Sprouts

Salmon filets

Olive oil

Salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and chili powder to taste. 

Dried herbs of your choosing. 

Brown sugar 

To prepare the vegetables:

Chop asparagus into two-inch sections, throwing away the tough ends. Place onto an olive oil-sprayed baking sheet.

Split Brussel sprouts in halves.

Toss vegetables with olive oil, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning and garlic powder.

Place the Brussel sprouts flat side down onto the same baking sheet as the asparagus. Be sure to spread them out so they brown and cook evenly. 

Bake at 425 degrees for 25 minutes. 

To prepare the salmon:

Place the salmon filets skin side down on a baking sheet.

Generously salt the salmon filets.

Drizzle olive oil on top.

Sprinkle a generous amount of brown sugar on the salmon.

Add dried herbs.

Sprinkle on chili powder and garlic powder.

Top with cracked black pepper.

Massage all the ingredients into the salmon to create a spice rub. 

Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. Enjoy! 

