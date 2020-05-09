How to Prevent Glasses From Fogging Up While Wearing a Mask

If you've been wearing glasses during the coronavirus pandemic, you may have been wondering why they keep fogging up while you're wearing a mask. It happens when warm breath escapes from the top of the mask, resulting in condensation on the lenses.

Social media has been filled with videos of people dealing with the minor annoyance, but it's been a long-stand issue for medical workers. But there are a few things you can do to prevent the issue.

Make sure your mask is tight

Warm air from your mouth will have a harder time reaching your glasses if your mask is more flush with your face.

"We mould it so it seals closer to the face," said nurse Ross Feinman.

Attach the mask to your ponytail if you hair is long enough

To get the mask more snug, you can loop the sides of onto your ponytail if you have long hair.

Use anti-fogging spray

It can help prevent the condensation from sticking to the lenses.

Attach something to the inside of the mask

If you're wearing a homemade, adding a pipe cleaner as a bridge might hold the mask to your face better.

Inside Edition also talked to people who had success with opening the mask at the bottom so the air goes down or putting a piece of foam rubber on the inside to keep it tighter.

