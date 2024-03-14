A man was captured on camera trying to secure his trampoline during a storm but it was too late and the trampoline broke loose. One expert showed Inside Edition how to keep a trampoline in place.

High winds sent rain blowing sideways as a dad ran outside to anchor his family’s trampoline.

The dad hammered at the trampoline stakes as a neighbor’s trampoline flew by. Suddenly, the family’s trampoline breaks loose, sending the father to the ground.

Social media is filled with videos of flying trampolines breaking loose and soaring through the sky.

It's a common misconception that only a tornado or hurricane can launch trampolines. It only takes 40-mile-an-hour winds to send one sailing into the air.

Nail It Handyman’s Daniel Jozanovic says securing a trampoline is vital to avoid mishaps.

Jozanovic showed Inside Edition how a 17-inch spiral tie-down stake can keep a trampoline in place.

“You find your piece of land that you want to screw it down to, you apply medium to heavy pressure, basically, and you push down as you continuously twist the tie-down stake in,” Jozanovic says.

He says the stake should be screwed down 15 to 18 inches and zip-tied to the trampoline to help fortify it.

“This will prevent it from rocking or going anywhere,” says Jozanovic.

This process should be repeated for each side of the trampoline, the expert recommends.

It is estimated more than half-a-million trampolines are sold for home use in the United States each year.