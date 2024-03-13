Georgia Woman Killed in Freak Industrial Accident After Trying to Get Ear Buds That Fell Under Conveyor Belt

The woman worked at Club Car's golf cart plant in suburban Augusta, Georgia.Club Car/Facebook
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 11:58 AM PDT, March 13, 2024

Alyssa Drinkard became trapped under a conveyor belt while trying to retrieve her dropped Air Pods, authorities said.

A young Georgia woman lost her life in a freak industrial accident over the weekend after she became trapped while trying to retrieve a pair of ear buds she dropped, authorities said.

Alyssa Drinkard, 21, was a contract worker at the suburban Augusta plant of Club Car, which makes golf carts. She became stuck under a conveyor belt Friday night after she bent down to find her Air Pods, authorities said.

Horrified colleagues tried to get her out, but couldn't rescue her, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a 9:44 p.m. 911 call for help after workers stopped the machinery but still couldn't extricate Drinkard, according to authorities.

First responders were ultimately able to free Drinkard while she still had a pulse, deputies said. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead Saturday at 5:50 a.m.

The golf cart company issued a statement saying they were investigating the incident.

"First responders were immediately notified, and we thank them for their quick response to provide medical care and transportation to the hospital where the worker unfortunately later passed away," the statement said.

"Our sincere condolences and thoughts are with the family, friends and all impacted by this loss. We are working with authorities and the contractor in an investigation to determine the facts about what led to the incident," the release concluded.

