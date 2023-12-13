Rodeo star and Oklahoma graduate student Jackson Williams, 24, was killed in a freak duck hunting accident over the weekend, authorities said.

Williams, 24, died Sunday morning when he went to retrieve a duck in Sooner Lake and hit a drop-off, causing his waders to fill with water and weigh him down, according to the Oklahoma Game Wardens, who announced the news on Facebook later that day.

Capt. Ben Bickerstaff with the Oklahoma Game Wardens spoke to KOCO and explained that authorities found his body on the lake floor and that the drop-off he entered was difficult to get out of especially with his waders.

"They’re hard to get in and out of, even on dry land, and in a panic, in cold water, it can be really tough. Our hearts go out to the family and the friends and loved ones of this young man. We want to make sure everyone knows that our hearts and prayers are with them," he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s friends and family. The hunting community is small and close knit, he will be missed,” they wrote after confirming the sad news.

His name was not announced in the Oklahoma Game Wardens' post but on Monday, Oklahoma State University confirmed it was Williams and he was a graduate student in the Department of Plant and Soil Sciences.

His obituary said that he started his rodeo career in the 9th grade when he was in his home state of Arkansas and would eventually take his talents to Panola College, in Carthage, Texas, where he met his mentor, Jeff Collins.

He received his associate degree in Agronomy but was also at the time competing in rodeo tournaments including the Ote Berry Junior World Championship in Las Vegas, where he finished in the top 20.

Williams then transferred to the University of Arkansas of Monticello and completed his four-year degree. He then attended Oklahoma State University, where he received his master's degree in Crop and Field Science, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his parents and brother.