A Michigan teenager has admitted to convincing a Texas teen to die by suicide while they were playing an online game together earlier this year, according to prosecutors.

Both teenagers have not been named because they were juveniles, according to prosecutors in Montgomery County, Texas.

A gender of the deceased has also not been released. However, the Michigan teen is said to be male, according to ABC 13.

The Texas teenager who died was found at a home in the Lockerridge Farms Subdivision in January, according to ABC 13.

The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office said the child was wearing a gaming headset and appeared to be online at the time of the teen’s death, ABC 13 said.

Authorities said that the teens met in an online gaming community, according to ABC 13.

Following months of investigation which included interviews with members of the online gaming group the teens belonged to, charges were brought against a juvenile male living more than 1,000 miles away in Allen Park, Michigan, authorities said in a statement last week.

"(We take) investigations regarding cyberbullying seriously and will continue to investigate these cases to the fullest extent. We would like to thank the Montgomery County Attorney's Office and the Allen Park Police Department [located in Michigan] for their assistance during this investigation," Precinct 3 said in part of a media release.

The Michigan teen appeared in a Montgomery County court on several charges, including aiding suicide.

The Michigan teen, who is said to be 16 years old, took a plea deal last week and has been placed on probation for the next two years, according to KHOU 11.

The Montgomery County prosecutor said the Michigan teen also pleaded true to a felony charge of aiding suicide and a misdemeanor charge of harassment causing death.