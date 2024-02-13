The Northeast is experiencing the most snow that the region has seen in two years.

At least 50 million Americans dealt with snow Tuesday. New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and southern New England are dealing with six to ten inches of snow. Areas closer to the coast experienced high winds.

As many dust off their shovels and get to work clearing the ground, some people may need to be extra careful.

Shoveling snow is a strenuous activity and can lead to heart attacks, experts say.

"Snow shoveling (is) among the physical activities that may place extra stress on the heart, especially among people who aren’t used to regular exercise," the American Heart Association notes. After only two minutes of snow shoveling, scientists found that individuals participating in a study study saw their heart rates exceed 85% of maximal heart rate, said American Heart Association volunteer Barry Franklin, Ph.D. and Fellow of the American Heart Association (FAHA). That is a "level more commonly expected during intense aerobic exercise testing," he told the AHA. "The impact is hardest on those people who are least fit.”

And a study conducted in Canada several years ago found that heavy snow, or about seven to eight inches, was associated with 16% higher odds of men being admitted to the hospital with a heart attack, and a 34% increase in the chance of men dying from a heart attack, the AHA reported.

Experts urge people shoveling snow to be aware of how they are feeling and to seek help if they experience certain symptoms.

“People feeling light-headed or dizzy. Some people coming in complaining of chest pains… if you feel any of those things, I would recommend stopping immediately, sitting down, and if after a few minutes, you’re still having them, call 911 or go to the nearest ER,” Dr. Jose Deschamps of the Palisades Medical Center tells Inside Edition.

While shoveling snow, use your legs as your main source of power, and push snow rather than lift it, Deschamps says.

Experts also suggest to take breaks while shoveling and to not push yourself too hard. Those with certain histories should also take extra caution.

“The impact of snow removal is especially concerning for people who already have cardiovascular risks like a sedentary lifestyle or obesity, being a current or former smoker, having diabetes, high cholesterol or high blood pressure, as well as people who have had a heart attack or stroke,” Franklin told the AHA. “People with these characteristics and those who have had bypass surgery or coronary angioplasty simply should not be shoveling snow.”