For years efforts have been made to get the day after the Super Bowl declared a national holiday, so an estimated 16 million people will be calling out “sick” to work Monday.

Another 23 million people will miss at least some work the day after the big football game, in which the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

ESPN joked it would provide a “sickie certificate” for those diagnosed with Super Bowl fever.

“We are at a time where it blows people’s minds that this many people get the Super Bowl Flu but it is very much real and the most modern organizations, they’re just planning for it because they know this is part of being a leader right now,” Inspire Human Resources CEO Jaime Klein tells Inside Edition.

In another Super Bowl phenomenon, a record-breaking 68 million Americans bet $23 billion on the big game, according to the American Gaming Association.

“For us, it was a record. We were up about 40 percent,” Derek Stevens of Circa Casino says.

The coin toss caused one man to lose $40,000 after he bet on tails, it landed on head.

Others lost big when they bet Travis Kelce would score a touchdown.

“The U.S. public loves putting a bet on a game and then the added entertainment element of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift didn’t hurt either,” Stevens says.

Singer Drake says he won $2.3 million from a $1.15 million bet that he placed on the Chiefs. “I can’t bet against the Swifties,” Drake posted.