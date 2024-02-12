Music Medics Use Songs to Heal Their Audiences in Nashville

Decked out in scrubs and armed with training from the Barbershop Harmony Society, the Nashville Music Medics are soothing souls and healing hearts with their musical styles.

“No, not a single one of us is a doctor. We're all just regular guys. Most of us are retired,” Music Medic member Wayne Jackson told WTVF. “We've got plenty of former military guys, insurance salesmen, civil engineers."

The group is one of 35 Music Medics across the U.S. They visit hospitals, schools, and community groups, anywhere their music will do the most good.

“It is probably the most meaningful singing that I have done in my singing career,” Jackson added.

Even when quarantine regulations restricted them from entering hospitals and hospice facilities, the Music Medics kept singing. Their recorded messages reached patients even when they couldn’t.

But now that the Nashville Music Medics are back to singing in person, they continue to prove that music is healing.