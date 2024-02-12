Music Medics Use Songs to Heal Their Audiences in Nashville

Inspirational
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:19 AM PST, February 12, 2024

The group is one of 35 Music Medics across the U.S. Even when quarantine regulations restricted them from entering hospitals and hospice facilities, the Music Medics kept singing.

Decked out in scrubs and armed with training from the Barbershop Harmony Society, the Nashville Music Medics are soothing souls and healing hearts with their musical styles.

“No, not a single one of us is a doctor. We're all just regular guys. Most of us are retired,” Music Medic member Wayne Jackson told WTVF. “We've got plenty of former military guys, insurance salesmen, civil engineers."

The group is one of 35 Music Medics across the U.S. They visit hospitals, schools, and community groups, anywhere their music will do the most good.

“It is probably the most meaningful singing that I have done in my singing career,” Jackson added.

Even when quarantine regulations restricted them from entering hospitals and hospice facilities, the Music Medics kept singing. Their recorded messages reached patients even when they couldn’t.

But now that the Nashville Music Medics are back to singing in person, they continue to prove that music is healing.

Related Stories

Golden Globes: Couture Gowns Which Can Cost $1 Million Rule Red Carpet
The Many Looks of Lady Gaga
The Famous Faces Who Own Some of Your Favorite Sports Teams
Beloved Pennsylvania Music Teacher Gets Surprise Sendoff From Former StudentsHidden Treasures

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Jaime Stickle Is Setting Out to Solve the Decades-Old Mystery of the Death of the Woman Whose Name She Shares
Jaime Stickle Is Setting Out to Solve the Decades-Old Mystery of the Death of the Woman Whose Name She Shares
1

Jaime Stickle Is Setting Out to Solve the Decades-Old Mystery of the Death of the Woman Whose Name She Shares

Human Interest
Where Are Dana Mustian and Marissa Carmichael? 2 Mothers Disappear in North Carolina
Where Are Dana Mustian and Marissa Carmichael? 2 Mothers Disappear in North Carolina
2

Where Are Dana Mustian and Marissa Carmichael? 2 Mothers Disappear in North Carolina

Human Interest
3

Could Your Insulated Cup Have Potentially Harmful Bacteria If Not Cleaned Properly?
Could Your Insulated Cup Have Potentially Harmful Bacteria If Not Cleaned Properly?
4

Could Your Insulated Cup Have Potentially Harmful Bacteria If Not Cleaned Properly?

Investigative
10 Bodies Have Been Found in an Austin Lake Over the Past 20 Months. Why Are People Dying in Lady Bird Lake?
10 Bodies Have Been Found in an Austin Lake Over the Past 20 Months. Why Are People Dying in Lady Bird Lake?
5

10 Bodies Have Been Found in an Austin Lake Over the Past 20 Months. Why Are People Dying in Lady Bird Lake?

News