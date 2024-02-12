What Are the 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Child Stars Up to 15 Years Later?

In 2009, the TLC channel launched hit TV show “Toddlers & Tiaras.” Inside Edition caught up with some of the show’s child stars to see what they have been up to in the years since the top-rated reality show went off the air.

Liana Pirralia was 8 years old when she was seen on the show dancing in an all-pink cowboy outfit. Pirralia went on to get a degree in musical theater and is now an actress.

“I think it’s so special to have this time capsule of my experience as a pageant girl, and I’m so happy I have that to look back on,” Pirralia says.

Danielle Kirby was also 8 years old when she was on the show. Now, at 22, she still competes in beauty pageants and is signing a modeling contract.

“Everything about competing when I was a kid still to this day gives me goosebumps. It’s the most thrilling thing I can do in my life,” Kirby says.

The Lyerly twins, Alycesaundra and Giavanna, made names for themselves on “Toddlers & Tiaras” with their over-the-top dresses. They have since gone on to run successful hair care and fashion lines.

“I actually have my own hair care line and people from the show always knew me for my hair, so obviously that inspired me,” Giavanna says.

Isabella Barrett, now 17 years old, went on to start her own clothing and jewelry line. In 2016 when she was 9 years old, she was already a millionaire.

“I am very successful now, and I wouldn’t change it for anything, I became one of the youngest self-made millionaires because of the show,” Barrett says.

It is estimated that 250,000 children compete in more than 5,000 pageants in the United States each year.