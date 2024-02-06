Some fans of singer Taylor Swift were convinced their idol was the secret author behind the bestselling spy novel, "Argylle." Now, the real writer is coming forward.

Some Swifties thought the singer's pen name was Elly Conway, who is credited as the author of the book. In the recently released, star-studded movie inspired by the book, Conway is played by Bryce Dallas Howard.

Swift fans fixated on the clues that she could have written the book. Conway’s cat is a Scottish fold, the same breed as Swift’s. Conway’s cat travels in a bubble backpack, as does Swift’s.

But the real writer has been revealed: 72-year-old best-selling spy novelist Terry Hayes. He co-wrote the book with Tammy Cohen.

“I was thinking there’s a lot of crazy people in the world. To string all of these things together and come up with that solution, I thought was pretty wild,” Hayes tells Inside Edition of the Swift theory.

The veteran spy novelist says he is focusing on his latest thriller, "The Year of the Locust," which was released Tuesday.