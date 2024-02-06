‘Argylle’ Novelist Comes Forward, Debunks Speculation That Taylor Swift Authored Book

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:35 AM PST, February 6, 2024

Some Taylor Swift fans were convinced their idol was the secret author of the best-selling spy novel turned-movie "Argylle."

Some fans of singer Taylor Swift were convinced their idol was the secret author behind the bestselling spy novel, "Argylle." Now, the real writer is coming forward.

Some Swifties thought the singer's pen name was Elly Conway, who is credited as the author of the book. In the recently released, star-studded movie inspired by the book, Conway is played by Bryce Dallas Howard.

Swift fans fixated on the clues that she could have written the book. Conway’s cat is a Scottish fold, the same breed as Swift’s. Conway’s cat travels in a bubble backpack, as does Swift’s.

But the real writer has been revealed: 72-year-old best-selling spy novelist Terry Hayes. He co-wrote the book with Tammy Cohen.

“I was thinking there’s a lot of crazy people in the world. To string all of these things together and come up with that solution, I thought was pretty wild,” Hayes tells Inside Edition of the Swift theory. 

The veteran spy novelist says he is focusing on his latest thriller, "The Year of the Locust," which was released Tuesday.

Related Stories

How This Museum Is Making a Comeback After Heist Tarnished Reputation
How This Woman Was Reunited With Ring Lost in Packed Dumpster
Maggie Sajak Joins Inside Edition for Super Bowl LVII
Miley Cyrus Channels Tina Turner in Vintage Bob Mackie Dress at GrammysEntertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter
Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter
1

Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter

Human Interest
Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift
Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift
2

Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift

Crime
How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later
How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later
3

How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie
Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie
4

Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie

News
Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents
Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents
5

Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents

Offbeat