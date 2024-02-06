Woman Reunited With Ring Lost in Dumpster Before Being Found by South Carolina Public Works Employee

Human Interest
By LEIGH SCHEPS
First Published: 8:11 AM PST, February 6, 2024

“I was first thinking, well, what can we do to get this ring?I know if it was my wife, I'd have to get it,” Public Works Supervisor Jeff Hammond said. 

Melanie Harper made sure her gold and diamond ring was firmly in her pocket before revisiting the dumpster where she thought she lost it forever. The South Carolina woman was disposing of recycled goods at the North Greenville recycling center when the precious piece of jewelry slipped off.  

“I had some paper and I was kind of trying to shove it in because it was full,” she says.

She looked for the ring for a while but eventually gave up. "After I didn’t find it, in my head I imagined the Price is Right game, Plinko, and the ring clinked down to the bottom,” she says. 

Harper’s next move was to email the public works department to see if they could help. 

“I was first thinking, well, what can we do to get this ring?I know if it was my wife, I'd have to get it,” Public Works Supervisor Jeff Hammond says. 

So he called in a team to search for the ring. “I talked to the guys," he says. "I said let's not dump the container. Let's let's dump it on the ground and search and see if we could find it.”

The group got to work, and it wasn't long before they found what they were searching for. “I was just pushing stuff out the way and I just found it,” says Travis Golden. “It was one of the moments you think you're not gonna find it and you find it.”

As anyone would be, Harper was forever grateful, saying, “Really do appreciate your hard work and your effort and finding my ring."

