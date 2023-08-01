Diver Returns Woman’s Lost Wedding Ring After 3-Hour Search in Murky California Waters

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:31 AM PDT, August 1, 2023

It was a proposal redo with a ring that was almost lost forever after a woman dropped her wedding band off a dock in California.  

A diver in Stockton, California, was on a mission to find a lost wedding ring after Liz Tatum lost the band.

“It just slipped off and plopped right in the water,” she told Inside Edition. “We were both just so in shock and I was just saying to myself, ‘I can't believe this is happening. Oh my God, I cant believe this just happened.’”

Liz and husband, Blake, recruited a local diving legend, Matt Spruitenberg for help.

Spruitenberg has a knack for finding the impossible in murky water.

He also spoke to Inside Edition and said “it was very difficult” to find the ring, adding, “it was hot, muddy, no visibility at all, I literally closed my eyes, it's pitch-black nothing to see with mud in your face.”

After three hours of zero visibility, Spruitenberg found the ring.

After the band was found, her hubby surprised her with the newly found ring and another wedding proposal after 28 years of marriage.

“I was totally speechless,” Tatum said, adding she was “so grateful” the diver didn’t give up.

I didn’t want to let go give up on that recovery so sentimental and its valuable,” Spruitenberg said.

