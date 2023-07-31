Mysterious Packages Parachuted Into California Neighborhood Turned Out to Be Science Project
San Dimas, a Los Angeles suburb which was where the “Bill and Ted” movie series was set, has been the location of mysterious packages that were parachuted into the neighborhood on Thursday.
A bomb squad was called in to investigate after packages were apparently parachuted into San Dimas, California, according to police.
The San Dimas Sheriff’s Station said deputies responded to a call Thursday for a suspicious package in the town.
When police arrived at the location, they said they discovered a parachute with two packages attached to it and evacuated the neighborhood, KOLD reported.
However, the fears of the packages being bombs was quickly defused as it was learned to be a science project, according to police.
The police posted the news on Facebook and wrote, “Arson and Explosives Unit was dispatched to our call and arrived within minutes. After their investigation and examination of the packages, they determined it was a science project only.”
Residents were then allowed to return to their homes, police said.
