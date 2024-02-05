‘Wheel of Fortune’s’ Maggie Sajak Joins Inside Edition for Super Bowl LVII Coverage

Sports
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:24 PM PST, February 5, 2024

Inside Edition's Lisa Guerrero will be covering the action with special Super Bowl correspondent Maggie Sajak, daughter of Pat Sajak, host of "Wheel of Fortune."

As Super Bowl week has officially begun, stars of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will meet the media. Holding the microphone for Inside Edition will be a special correspondent.

Inside Edition’s Lisa Guerrero will be covering the action with special Super Bowl correspondent Maggie Sajak, daughter of Pat Sajak, host of "Wheel of Fortune." They are both in Las Vegas and picked up their media credentials Monday for Sunday's big game.

Elvis impersonators and showgirls welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. 

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among the first off the plane. He showed no sign of family drama taking place off the field after his father was arrested in Texas for DWI. The quarterback’s father was released and will be able to travel to the Super Bowl.

The San Francisco 49ers also touched down in Vegas Sunday night and were escorted by police to their hotel.

Both teams are staying 20 miles away from the bright lights of the strip.

It is believed that this year’s Super Bowl will break all existing audience records.

