How to Stay Safe at a Water Park During Coronavirus Pandemic

Summer is in full swing after Independence Day weekend, which means it feels like it’s about time to hit the water park for a splashing good time with your friends and family. But is a trip down the waterslide worth risking COVID-19?



At the recently reopened Funplex in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, there are multiple new safety requirements. All guests over the age of 2 must wear a face mask, said CEO Brian Williams.





"They have to wear them pretty much everywhere, with the exception of, if they're in their family pod sitting together or if they're in the water or going down a slide, because it's unsafe to have a mask on when you're in the water," Williams said.Reservations are required and the park's capacity is limited to 50% — that's about 50 people admitted every half hour. Lifeguards are tasked with enforcing social distancing. Staff have their temperatures checked before working. Water tubes are set aside for cleaning after every use, and non-water rides are sprayed down with disinfectant when people get off the ride.Visitors have been taking the new measures in stride."I feel good because everybody's wearing a mask and everything is marked that you have to stay six feet apart," said one guest.

40-Person Brawl Breaks Out at Water Park Over Beach Towel, Cops Say

Teen in Coma After Getting Sucked Into Water Park Drain After Possible Dare: Police

'Pathogen Soup' Allowed Amoeba to Eat Man's Brain, Claims Lawsuit Against Water Park