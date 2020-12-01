How to View the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree This Year

If you plan on seeing the famous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City this holiday season, you will need a ticket, as authorities work to combat crowds gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For eight decades, New Yorkers and tourists alike could just walk up to the tree and take a picture with it. Now, due to the coronavirus pandemic and strict social distancing measures in place, a ticket will help ensure the safety of all who wish to see it, officials said

"This is not a spectator event as it was in the past," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said about the tree at a press conference this week. "What we do not want and can't have is large crowds of people crowding in there."

"The idea is we're going to really limit the number of people by using a ticketing approach," he added.

More details will be announced in the coming days, as the mayor will work with the NYPD and the folks at Rockefeller Center on how to go about doing all of this.

"But, again, remember, we want to make really clear to people not to come out in large numbers and to be really smart about distancing," he said. "So, we're going to adjust those plans to achieve that goal."

He urged people to continue to wear masks and keep social distance at all times, and not just in New York City, but everywhere.

"It's just not like holidays we've gone through before. Let's get through 2020, let's turn the page. In 2021, we can all get back there to celebrate the tree the right way. But this year is 'less is more,'” he said.

