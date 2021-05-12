A family cleaning out their recently deceased father’s home made a horrifying discovery: human skeletal remains.

The remains were found in an outbuilding on the property at 196 Poland Springs Road, located in Casco, Maine, approximately 30 miles north of Portland, according to a release from the Department of Public Safety (DPS), State of Maine.

On Saturday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from one of the family members regarding the discovery, the release said.

The Maine State Police Evidence Response crime-scene technicians processed the scene, DPS PO Shannon Moss said in the statement.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner began a post-mortem examination on the remains on Sunday with additional testing taking place over the next few weeks, Moss said.

Detectives, deputies, and troopers investigated the circumstances surrounding the discovery and interviewed witnesses and other persons of interest, according to the DPS PIO.

Authorities did not disclose how long the remains could have been there but did confirm that the home belonged to 82-year-old Douglas Scott, who passed away earlier this year, ABC News reported.

Maine State Police does not believe there is any threat to the public and will share information with the public as it becomes available.

