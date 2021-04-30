Missing Ohio Mom Amber Eichner Believed To Be Found Buried in Backyard of Home, Estranged Husband Charged | Inside Edition

Missing Ohio Mom Amber Eichner Believed To Be Found Buried in Backyard of Home, Estranged Husband Charged

Crime
Her estranged husband, John Eichner, was arrested on Tuesday on a warrant by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, online jail records show.
John Eichner | CREDIT: OTTAWA COUNTY JAIL
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:03 AM PDT, April 30, 2021

Her estranged husband, John Eichner, was arrested on Tuesday on a warrant by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, online jail records show.

The body of an Ohio mother who went missing this month is believed to have been found buried in a backyard and her estranged husband has now been charged with her murder, according to authorities. Her body has not been positively identified yet by authorities. Her body has not been positively identified yet by authorities.

Amber Eichner, a mother of four from Genoa, went missing on April 14 and police last traced her cellphone off of a tower in Tennessee, WTOL reported.

"Family means too much to her for her to do something like this," a family member told the outlet at the time of her disappearance. "So we feel like she's in danger."

John Eichner allegedly asked a friend if he could bury his dog in their backyard, but when police dug up the property they found what they believe to be the body of Amber Eicher.

Amber had full custody of her daughters. Their father, John, reportedly dropped them off at a family member's home in Tennessee on April 21.

A day later, Amber's cellphone pinged from a nearby cell tower in Cleveland, Tenn.

John was later reported missing and has "abandoned" his children, according to a statement from Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney James Vaneerten.

The remains have not been positively identified yet but the body is believed to be Amber Eichner.

He was later arrested by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. He has been charged with four counts of endangering children and one count of tampering with evidence, according to reports. He has not entered a plea.

Related Stories

Investigators Eye Potential Person of Interest In Connection With The Murders of Two Delphi Teens: Report
'48 Hours' Explores Case of Murderer Dani Green Who Shot to Death Her Ex-Husband But Told Cops Her Dog Did It
Witness Says He Saw Derek Chauvin Kneel on Man's Neck in Similar Arrest Before George Floyd Murder
Does Attempted Murder Suspect Have a Link to the Delphi Murders?News

Trending on Inside Edition

Man Says Brother Who Took His Own Life Never Mentally Recovered From Abuse Suffered as Scott Rudin's Assistant
Man Says Brother Who Took His Own Life Never Mentally Recovered From Abuse Suffered as Scott Rudin's Assistant
1

Man Says Brother Who Took His Own Life Never Mentally Recovered From Abuse Suffered as Scott Rudin's Assistant

News
21-Year-Old 'Eager' Georgia Firefighter Dies in His Sleep During 1st Shift
21-Year-Old 'Eager' Georgia Firefighter Dies in His Sleep During 1st Shift
2

21-Year-Old 'Eager' Georgia Firefighter Dies in His Sleep During 1st Shift

News
Donation to Kyle Rittenhouse's Crowdfunding Campaign Gets Virginia Cop Fired From the Department: Officials
Donation to Kyle Rittenhouse's Crowdfunding Campaign Gets Virginia Cop Fired From the Department: Officials
3

Donation to Kyle Rittenhouse's Crowdfunding Campaign Gets Virginia Cop Fired From the Department: Officials

Crime
Greensboro Zoning Commissioner Ousted After Refusing to Address Woman as 'Doctor' in Meeting
Greensboro Zoning Commissioner Ousted After Refusing to Address Woman as 'Doctor' in Meeting
4

Greensboro Zoning Commissioner Ousted After Refusing to Address Woman as 'Doctor' in Meeting

News
Cops Called on Couple Who Tried to Have Wedding at $5M Florida Mansion Without Owner's Permission
Cops Called on Couple Who Tried to Have Wedding at $5M Florida Mansion Without Owner's Permission
5

Cops Called on Couple Who Tried to Have Wedding at $5M Florida Mansion Without Owner's Permission

Offbeat