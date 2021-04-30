The body of an Ohio mother who went missing this month is believed to have been found buried in a backyard and her estranged husband has now been charged with her murder, according to authorities. Her body has not been positively identified yet by authorities. Her body has not been positively identified yet by authorities.

Amber Eichner, a mother of four from Genoa, went missing on April 14 and police last traced her cellphone off of a tower in Tennessee, WTOL reported.

"Family means too much to her for her to do something like this," a family member told the outlet at the time of her disappearance. "So we feel like she's in danger."

John Eichner allegedly asked a friend if he could bury his dog in their backyard, but when police dug up the property they found what they believe to be the body of Amber Eicher.

Amber had full custody of her daughters. Their father, John, reportedly dropped them off at a family member's home in Tennessee on April 21.

A day later, Amber's cellphone pinged from a nearby cell tower in Cleveland, Tenn.

John was later reported missing and has "abandoned" his children, according to a statement from Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney James Vaneerten.

The remains have not been positively identified yet but the body is believed to be Amber Eichner.

He was later arrested by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. He has been charged with four counts of endangering children and one count of tampering with evidence, according to reports. He has not entered a plea.

