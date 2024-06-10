Human Remains Found In Basement of Pennsylvania Man Convicted Last Week of Murdering His Wife: Cops

Brian Giles.
Brian Giles.Cambria County, Pa., Jail
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 12:55 PM PDT, June 10, 2024

Brian Giles was convicted Thursday of murdering his wife, whose skeletal remains were found buried near a trail. On Friday, police say body was found under a home he shared with his wife, then with his girlfriend, who has been missing since 2020.

Human remains have been found in the basement of a Pennsylvania man found guilty Thursday of murdering his wife, authorities said. 

The body does not belong to Nancy Giles, the wife of Brian Giles, who was convicted last week of murdering her. The skeletal remains of Nancy Giles were found in 2019, buried near a trail, according to authorities.

She was reported missing in 2018. Two years later, the girlfriend of Brian Giles, Jilly Todaro, was also reported missing. Todaro has not been seen since 2020, and no arrests have been made in her disappearance, authorities said.

The newly discovered body has been sent for extensive forensic testing, according to the Cambria County Coroner's Office. 

The identification process will be lengthy and detailed, said Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. "We have one opportunity to get this investigation right," he said at the excavation site Friday.

Brian Giles lived at the home with his wife, and later with Todaro. Todaro and Nancy Giles were both last seen leaving that same apartment, authorities said

Authorities did not release details about the remains found Friday. 

"At this point, we’re not going to have a lot else to provide until we get a positive identification,” Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer told reporters at the scene.

Giles is scheduled to be sentenced for murdering his wife on Aug. 13.

