Human Remains Found in Iowa Landfill Aren't Human After All Says Sheriff
Workers at an Iowa landfill called authorities after finding what appeared to be a human femur.
Well, that's a relief.
Iowa landfill workers made a disturbing discovery over the weekend in the form of what was believed to be a human femur.
But the thigh bone was actually fake.
On Saturday, employees at the dump called authorities after finding the femur. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department officers responded and took custody of the bone. A 30-member search team then combed the landfill, looking for other remains.
The State Medical Examiner's office took over from there, and a forensic anthropologist tested the item and determined it was actually a "medical replica” of a human femur that was "made to look as real as possible, from casts of actual bones," the sheriff's office announced Tuesday.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Man Rows Across the Atlantic in Record-Breaking, 3,000-Mile Journey From New York to IrelandHuman Interest
Man Suspected of Killing Arizona Professor Is a Former Grad Student Who Was Barred From CampusCrime
Well-Dressed Man Seen Leaping Across 23rd-Story Ledges in NYC Is a Leak Repair Supervisor: 'I Do It Every Day'Human Interest
Woman Rammed by Rodeo Bull Credits It With Saving Her Life After Cancer Is DetectedHuman Interest
Texas Doctor Allegedly Tampered With IV Bags to Harm Patients, Prosecutors SayCrime