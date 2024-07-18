Badly decomposed remains that were pulled from a sewage well have been identified as Caleb Harris, a 21-year-old Texas college student who went on a walk with his dog four months ago and never returned, police said late Wednesday.

The body showed "no obvious signs of homicide," according to Corpus Christi police.

A maintenace worker made the grim discovery in June at a municipal wastewater treatment plant near Harris' off-campus apartment. The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office was unable to identify the body or determine a cause of death because of "an advanced state" of decompostion, authorities said

Genetic samples were then sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification, along with DNA from his parents, and a match was made, authorities said Wednesday night.

The young man's mother shared her grief on Facebook after receiving the heartbreaking news.

"We will grieve our son, but we are at peace knowing he is with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," wrote Becky Wright Harris. "Thank you for your prayers and support during this tragic time."

Harris was reported missing on March 4, after his dog returned alone from a walk in the predawn hours, authorities said. The student at Texas A&M University — Corpus Christi had also ordered a food delivery, which sat untouched on his doorstep, his parents and roommates told police.

Since then, exhaustive searches have been conducted by volunteers and several law enforcement agencies, but no sign of Harris was found.

Investigators were notified in June that a body had been found in a 40-foot well filled with wastewater, authorites said. Recovery efforts were slowed because the well had to be pumped out before investigators could remove the body, according to officials.

When Harris' father reported his son missing four months ago, he told police his son had left behind his wallet and his keys when he took his dog out for a walk. He had his cellphone, but it seemed to be turned off, the father said, according to authorities.

In a statement late Wednesday, Corpus Christi police said that Harris' remains will be returned to the Nueces County coroner's office, where a final autopsy report will be released.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 361- 826-2840.