Chicago police are investigating the mysterious death of a promising 21-year-old college student described as a “talented musician,” who had been missing and was later found dead, officials said.

Coman Fevrier, a student at North Park University in Chicago, Illinois, was found lying on the ground in the 4700 block of North Kennicott Avenue on Sunday at approximately 5:18 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Fevrier was transported to Community First Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“The male’s identity was not known at the time of the report. He was listed as a John Doe,” Chicago Police Department PIO Anthony Spicuzza told Inside Edition Digital.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation, Spicuzza said.

When Inside Edition Digital contacted the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office for the manner and cause of death, they did not respond.

Fevrier was last seen one week ago on Jan. 21 around 2:30 p.m. at Hanson Hall, located at 225 West Foster Ave., WGN9 Chicago News reported

According to a report, he had texted his sister the following day around 5:45 p.m.That was the last time he had contact with friends or family, the news outlet reported.

Fevrier’s father, Peter Fevrier, told the St. Lucia Times that his son’s body was identified by his sister, who also attended North Park University.

Fevrier said that his son, a cellist and music major at the university, would have completed his four-year program in December, and that he was finding it extremely difficult understanding how his death occurred, the news outlet reported.

Peter Fevrier told the St. Lucia Times that his family wants answers.

“My wife is having a very difficult time because put it this way, that was the baby,” Peter Fervier told the news oulet.

A music teacher at the university described Fevrier as a “stellar student and classmate,” who had a “magnetic,” personality, a report said.

The teacher said Fevrier was supposed to participate in an upcoming songwriting festival, WGN9 News reported

North Park University did not respond to Inside Edition Digital’s request for comment.

The president of North Park University released a statement following the loss of Fevrier, Fox32 News reported.

"With deep grief, we must inform you of the passing of Coman Fevrier, a student at North Park University. Coman was a talented cellist and music performance major in the School of Music, Art, and Theatre. Originally from St. Lucia, Coman served as a very active member of our campus and an international student leader during orientation.



“We mourn the loss of this member of our community. As a campus family, we will walk alongside and listen to, pray with, and console each other. We will share details as we finalize plans on ways to support one another during this time of grief."

