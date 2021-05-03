Police are looking for a missing college sophomore who went missing from her college campus last Saturday. Saniyya Dennis, 19, was last seen leaving her dorm room on the campus of SUNY Buffalo State College on April 24 around 11 p.m., according to the university police department.

"Our one and only goal in this investigation is to locate Saniyya and reconnect her with her family," university police Chief Peter Carey said in a statement. "Understandably, emotions are high right now, but I want to be clear that our department will not rest until Saniyya is found. Buffalo State remains in close consultation with and is supporting the Dennis family."

Dennis is the child of rapper 40 Cal who posted to Instagram about his missing daughter just before weekend.

"My daughter Saniyya is missing out of Buffalo State College," he wrote. "Anyone with any helpful info hit my dm , any other matters respectfully don’t contact me!, $10,000 for any info that connect."

Dennis has reportedly not been in contact with her family since her disappearance. Surveillance footage from an elevator in her dorm shows that she was last seen on Saturday. Police said they have information regarding “which way she left campus, but that hasn’t led to any substantive leads,” according to WGRZ.

Search parties were scouring the area over the weekend near Niagara Falls, according to social media posts. Groups are searching near Goat Island, where Dennis's phone last pinged at 1:23 a.m. Sunday morning, police said.

"I think it's suspicious absolutely and I think it's reasonable to believe we can't leave any stone unturned," said Julia Stevens, the search party organizer, told WKBW.

Dennis, who is originally from the Bronx, is studying engineering and is an honor student at the university, according to Complex.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the University Police Department at Buffalo State College.

Related Stories