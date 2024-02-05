Human Skull Found in Pond Belonged to Man Who Went Missing After Trying to Kill His Wife, Authorities Say

Crime
Skull Identified
Roger Hart at the time of his arrest for attempted murder in 2004.Handout
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 8:47 AM PST, February 5, 2024

A human skull found in a Pennsylvania pond belongs to a man who went missing two decades ago after being charged with the attempted murder of his wife, officials said.

Advanced genetic testing has determined that a human skull discovered in a Pennsylvania pond belongs to a man who vanished in 2004 after being charged with trying to kill his wife, authorities said.

A 13-year-old boy made the grisly discovery two years ago after stumbling upon the skull while looking for frogs in an Amity Township pond, police said. After extensive testing at local, state and federal crime labs, the skeleton head was determined to belong to Roger Hart, who was charged with attempted murder after attacking his wife 20 years ago.

Gail Hart was attacked by her husband after she filed an order of protection against him, police said. She was stabbed, and her throat was cut, authorities said.

Hart went missing after being charged, police said. Over the years since, Hart's disappearance was featured on "America's Most Wanted" and law enforcement launched a manhunt to find him. 

According to the Berks County District Attorney’s office, Hart's abandoned car was found near Gail's house, with his keys and his wallet inside. A witness reported seeing a man matching Hart's description leaving the vehicle and heading into nearby woods, authorities said.

Despite several searches of properties surrounding the pond, no other remains were found. Because the skull had been exposed to the elements for so long, a cause of death could not be determined, authorities said.

An investigation remains open.

