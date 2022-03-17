Hundreds of bulletproof vests intended to be sent to Ukraine were stolen from New York.

Community members rallied to sew many of these vests by hand, attempting to support Ukrainians in any way they could.

Each of the vests made came from donated materials, either through gifted fabrics and thread or monetary contributions, some coming from as far as Ireland and Saudi Arabia, according to CNN.

The 400-odd vests were stored inside the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America building in the East Village, according to CBS.

When workers arrived on Wednesday morning, they discovered that the door had been forced open and they notified authorities.

The theft occurred at some point overnight, and NYPD are currently investigating the situation.

Related Stories