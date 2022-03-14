White House Taps TikTok Influencers to Help Share Accurate Ukraine Information With Younger Generations

A “Saturday Night Live” skit parodied the Biden administration's outreach to TikTok influencers. But it was no joke — the White House really did have a Zoom briefing for influencers on the situation in Ukraine.

Inside Edition spoke to four of the TikTok stars who were there. Their content is mostly serious news, and they have almost 12 million followers combined.

“The White House — they have communicated to us that they have seen us, that they respect the work we’re doing, but they want to make sure we’re able to get out accurate information to people when we’re talking about the Ukraine crisis,” Kahlil Greene said.

Aaron Parnas says getting the messages out to younger people on TikTok is “critical.”

“Most of the younger generation — they don’t watch regular news outlets like CNN and MSNBC. Oftentimes, when you wake up in the morning, the younger generation looks on their phone and goes on TikTok,” Parnas said.

