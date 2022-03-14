White House Taps TikTok Influencers to Help Share Accurate Ukraine Information With Younger Generations

News
White House
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 3:11 PM PDT, March 14, 2022

Aaron Parnas says getting the messages out to younger people on TikTok is “critical.”

A “Saturday Night Live” skit parodied the Biden administration's outreach to TikTok influencers. But it was no joke — the White House really did have a Zoom briefing for influencers on the situation in Ukraine.

Inside Edition spoke to four of the TikTok stars who were there. Their content is mostly serious news, and they have almost 12 million followers combined.

“The White House — they have communicated to us that they have seen us, that they respect the work we’re doing, but they want to make sure we’re able to get out accurate information to people when we’re talking about the Ukraine crisis,” Kahlil Greene said.

Aaron Parnas says getting the messages out to younger people on TikTok is “critical.”

“Most of the younger generation — they don’t watch regular news outlets like CNN and MSNBC. Oftentimes, when you wake up in the morning, the younger generation looks on their phone and goes on TikTok,” Parnas said.

Related Stories

New Parents Meet Their Twins for 1st Time After Babies Are Saved From Ukraine
Separate Attacks in Ukraine Kill an American Journalist and Dozens at a Military Base
150-Year-Old Ukrainian Church Burnt Down by Russians
Ukraine Got Over $2 Million in Airbnb Bookings in 48 HoursNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

White House Taps TikTok Influencers to Help Share Accurate Ukraine Information With Younger Generations
White House Taps TikTok Influencers to Help Share Accurate Ukraine Information With Younger Generations
1

White House Taps TikTok Influencers to Help Share Accurate Ukraine Information With Younger Generations

News
Serial Killer Is Behind Recent Attacks on Homeless People in DC and NYC, Cops Say
Serial Killer Is Behind Recent Attacks on Homeless People in DC and NYC, Cops Say
2

Serial Killer Is Behind Recent Attacks on Homeless People in DC and NYC, Cops Say

Crime
The 1960 Cold Case of 'Little Miss Nobody' Will Soon Be Revealed, Officials Say
The 1960 Cold Case of 'Little Miss Nobody' Will Soon Be Revealed, Officials Say
3

The 1960 Cold Case of 'Little Miss Nobody' Will Soon Be Revealed, Officials Say

Crime
Caught on Camera: Would-Be Thieves Trying to Steal Truck’s Catalytic Converter
Caught on Camera: Would-Be Thieves Trying to Steal Truck’s Catalytic Converter
4

Caught on Camera: Would-Be Thieves Trying to Steal Truck’s Catalytic Converter

Crime
Mystery as Construction Crews Find Mummified Body Inside Wall at Former Convention Center in California
Mystery as Construction Crews Find Mummified Body Inside Wall at Former Convention Center in California
5

Mystery as Construction Crews Find Mummified Body Inside Wall at Former Convention Center in California

Human Interest