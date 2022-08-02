A Texas man is in declining health and doctors are unsure why, leaving both his health and his job in jeopardy and the family relying on a GoFundMe page for financial support.

Texas woman Allison Telfer told local outlet KENS5 that her husband, Adam Telfer, has an illness that has been a year-long mystery for physicians.

"He was perfectly healthy before his COVID diagnosis in August 2021. He was diagnosed with acute COVID and was in the hospital for three weeks but he recovered," said Telfer.

Telfer told the outlet that her husband fell ill again in April of this year.

"He just all of a sudden started getting dizzy and [having] high fevers, and we couldn't figure out what it was," she said.

According to the outlet, Telfer said despite five different hospital admissions for symptoms such as shortness of breath, dizziness, fevers, and cardiac issues, doctors in their hometown have been stumped.

At one point, Adam was on a ventilator — which has since been removed — and is now struggling with aphasia — which is a language disorder caused by brain damage, according to the outlet.

"It's like he is in there but he can't get any words out," said Telfer.

Telfer said doctors suspect his condition could be autoimmune-related.

“When he wakes up from sleeping he will 100% coherent and remember everything. Then as he is talking you can see him slip back into the fog. From what the drs have told me, this also is a Lupus symptom,” their GoFundMe, set up by family friend Kellie Lewis, read.

According to the outlet, doctors have told the couple there could be a COVID component. However, doctors told the wife that there is not a definitive test to determine a connection, according to the outlet.

The family wants to move their father to University Hospital in San Antonio. If they can't transfer him there, they prefer a clinic with a rheumatologist on staff.

An update to the GoFundMe said on July 31, “First thing this morning the hospital was honest and said that the best place he could be is University Hospital. It’s very hard to get in there, from what I have been told.”

“Our immediate need and prayers is to get Adam transferred to University ASAP. Your prayers are most welcomed,” the fundraiser update read.

Telfer told the outlet that her husband loves his job but was recently placed on medical leave. She fears if he doesn't recover, he may lose his job and insurance to pay for medical bills.

“FMLA kicked in this week, so he is no longer getting his salary. His employer will pay their part of the insurance premiums for the 12 weeks, but I need to cover the parts that came out of his paycheck,” a GoFundMe update read.

“Knowing I have these funds available to me is a burden lifted. Let’s all pray that he gets well within these 12 weeks so he can keep his job.”

However, Allison posted an update on Adam’s condition to the GoFundMe page today, saying, “Adam took a bad turn. He has come down to its pneumonia and is now intubated in the ICU again. It’s not too late for a transfer to University,”

“Immediate prayers are that his lungs heal, a room will open at university and if anything the hospitalist at Methodist can work with Adam’s rheumatologist and get treatment going,” the update read.

According to the outlet, Allison has had to put her small business on hold to care for her husband and their children. The family is now relying on the generosity of others through the GoFundMe, which has currently raised a little over $12,600 of their $20,000 goal.

