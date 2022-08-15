The husband of an Indiana woman missing since February has been acquitted in an unrelated aggravated stalking case involving his ex-wife, authorities said.

Xavier Breland was found not guilty on Thursday of charges alleging he placed a GPS device inside a stuffed animal to track his ex-wife's movements. He and the Georgia woman were involved in a custody dispute involving their two children, ages 6 and 10, police said.

Breland was arrested in March, in the middle of an investigation into the disappearance of his current wife, Ciera Breland, who vanished in February. Her husband has been named the sole person of interest in that case. No one has been charged, and he has denied any wrongdoing or involvement in her disappearance.

On Thursday, after deliberating for minutes, Xavier Breland was found not guilty of aggravated stalking, according to his attorney, Bryan Howard.

"We knew he wasn’t guilty and the jury deliberated 14 minutes before agreeing with us," Howard told Inside Edition Digital in an email Monday.

"It was a case that never should have gone to trial. He had nothing to do with the disappearance of Cierra Breland. He is tired of being Villainized in the media and just wants to be a good father to his children," Howard said.

The FBI has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Ciera's whereabouts. Police in Carmel, Indiana, where the couple lived, are working with police in Johns Creek, Georgia, where the couple had visited their families before Ciera disappeared.

"Breland’s husband reported her missing on February 26th to the Carmel Police Department in Indiana. However, there is no evidence that Breland ever returned home after the family’s trip to Georgia," the FBI said in its reward announcement.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the case.

Ciera Breland was a devoted mother to her baby, who was then 5 months old, her family said.

No trace of Ciera Breland has been found since her appearance on security video outside her mother-in-law's house, authorities said.

The search for her continues.

