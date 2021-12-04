An endangered hyena cub is lucky to be alive after being trapped in a 4-meter-deep well for four days without any food and water in Halfeti, Turkey.

Locals heard the poor animal whimpering and called nature conservation and national parks authorities to come and rescue the cub.

Mehmet Gurkaynak, deputy director of the conservation, brought the hyena cub there and nursed it back to health by feeding it raw meat and bones.

He says the little animal is quite healthy now and will soon be released back to its natural habitat, the countryside around the Euphrates River Basin.

According to Mehmet, anyone who sees the striped hyenas does not have to be scared of them as they are not aggressive as long as they are not attacked.

