U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on Tuesday it would begin taking into account U.S. military service when deciding civil immigration enforcement proceedings against noncitizens.

According to the statement on the ICE website, the directive will “formalize” the practice of recognizing U.S. military service, which includes the United States Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard, of a noncitizen and their immediate family as a mitigating factor for enforcement decisions as part of official agency policy.

“ICE values the incredible contributions of noncitizens who have served in the U.S. military,” said ICE acting director, Tae D. Johnson, in the statement. “Through this directive, ICE will consider U.S. military service by a noncitizen or their immediate family members when determining whether to take civil immigration enforcement decisions against a noncitizen.”

The directive reports that the new policy will also create tracking and reporting requirements to receive up-to-date information about current and former noncitizen U.S. service members, while, as written in the statement, “respecting civil liberties and privacy interests.”

ICE concluded the statement by saying it will continue to focus the agency’s attention on the removal of noncitizens who are a threat to national security, public safety, and border security based on the Guidelines for the Enforcement of Civil Immigration Law.

Related Stories