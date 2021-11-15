Iceland Tourism Pokes Fun of Mark Zuckerberg and Meta-Verse to Encourage People to Experience Reality

Iceland is known for volcanos, glaciers, the music of Bjork and Sigur Ros, and now you can add sense of humor to list as their tourism authorities have created a video mocking Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his new umbrella corporation, Meta, SKY News reported.

Last month, Zuckerberg announced that the new umbrella corporation that will house Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and other social media businesses he owns will be called Meta. He also invited folks to join him in what he referred to as the “meta-verse,” a virtual reality area where folks can interact with their friends through avatars and travel the globe without ever leaving their home.

The Meta announcement was heard around the world but no one reacted quite like the "Inspired By Iceland" tourism board, which released a video over the weekend mocking the billionaire and his virtual reality idea.

The "Inspired By Iceland" people come from the "land of fire and ice" and wanted to make sure Zuckerberg felt the burn as they were relentless at mocking him in their video.

In the video, Icelandic chief visionary officer Zack Mossbergsson, who was dressed like Zuckerberg in his Meta announcement and even had the same hand gestures, talked about a "new, immersive" world that also happens to be “real,” adding that “it has been for millions of years.”

“Today I want to talk about a revolutionary approach to connect our world without being super weird,” Mossbergsson said in the video. “Some said it’s not possible. Some said it’s out of reach. To them, we say it’s already here.”

Mossbergsson then unveiled to the viewers the “Icelandverse,” a clear dig at Zuckerberg’s “Metaverse."

“It’s completely immersive with water that’s wet,” Mossbergsson said in the parody video.

He added that the “Icelandverse” even has “skies you can see with your eyeballs.”

The video has over 3 million views on Twitter.

The video concludes with Mossbergsson saying, “the Icelandverse is a world with possibilities that will be here forever,” before encouraging people to come visit.

