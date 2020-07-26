Iconic Television Host Regis Philbin Remembered as 'Class Act'

The time Bret Hart gave him a sharpshooter on national television.

The time a “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” contestant used a lifeline to call his dad, not because he needed help answering a question, but because he wanted to let him know he’d be winning the show’s top prize. Regis looked on with an expression meme-worthy by today's standards.

These are just a couple of moments being shared across social media commemorating the life of longtime television mainstay Regis Philbin.

For decades, he woke families up with his morning talk show, “Live!” Later on, he’d be back in America’s homes at night, as the host of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.”

While doing so, the charismatic host also managed to snag the Guinness World Record for “Most Hours on Camera,” with 15,662.

Philbin got his start in television in the 1950s, working as an NBC page after serving in the Navy.

The Bronx, New York native passed away on Friday night at the age of 88 of natural causes, according to a statement from his family.

In Los Angeles, fans are leaving flowers at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Friends, co-workers and loved ones are posting their favorite Philbin memories.

Kelly Ripa, who now co-hosts “Live!” with Ryan Seacrest, wrote on Instagram, “He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for 23 years.”

David Letterman tweeted, “Regis is in the same category as Carson. Superlative. He was on our show a million times, always the best guest we ever had, charming, lovable and could take a punch. When he retired I lost interest in television. I love him.”

Ben Stiller wrote in part, “I loved Regis Philbin. A television legend. And as nice in life as he was on TV.”

Today Show host Hoda Kotb wrote simply, “Heartbroken. We will miss you Regis. Nobody like you.”

On Instagram, former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford said, “There has never been anyone like him. And there never will be.”

