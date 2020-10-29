Idaho Mayoral Candidate Jared Murphy Found Dead in Coffee Shop After Possible Murder-Suicide

An Idaho mayoral candidate was found dead in a coffee shop in what cops are investigating as an apparent murder-suicide, according to reports. Jared Murphy, 28, and Ashley Midby, 34, were found dead from gunshot wounds at the Coffee Corner, an eatery Midby managed, in the city of Bellevue last Thursday around 8 p.m., Idaho State Police said. Police have not specified who pulled the trigger.

Midby and Murphy were known to each other, but police did not provide additional details.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the friends, coworkers, certainly the families, and all those so painfully impacted by this extreme tragedy," Hailey Mayor Martha Burke told KTVB-TV. "The loss of young life pains us all, and we, with the entire local community, deeply grieve these losses."

Murphy had been a patrol officer with the Hailey Police Department since March 2018, a spokesperson told Inside Edition Digital. He was also listed on the ballot for Bellevue mayor, according to reports. Murphy previously ran for mayor in 2018 but was defeated by standing Mayor Ned Burns, according to the Idaho State Journal.

"My thoughts are with the family, friends, and coworkers of Ashley Midby," Burns said in response to a request for comment from Inside Edition Digital. "She was a fixture in Bellevue, and always greeted everyone with a smile. We will remember her forever."

A GoFundMe page was created by a friend of Midby's to help cover unexpected expenses including loss of income for employees and to support her family.

