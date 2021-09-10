Identity of Ronald McDonald's Purple, Furry Friend Grimace Revealed

It has finally been revealed.

Ronald McDonald's furry, purple pal Grimace, who bears a striking resemblance to Barney, the dinosaur, is actually an “enormous taste bud,” according to a published report.

Brian Bates, the manager of a McDonald’s franchise in Windsor, made the announcement last month, according to CBC.

“He’s an enormous taste bud, but a taste bud nonetheless,” said Bates, who has been with the company for the last 10 years.

Bates should know. He was recently named Outstanding Manager of the year by McDonald's Canada for his leadership role during the COVID-19 pandemic, placing him in the top 10 percent of managers working at over 1,400 McDonalds restaurants, the news outlet said.

“I was quite surprised. I did not expect it. I was even aware that I was nominated. I was very excited,” Bates said upon learning the news.

While many other restaurant and retail establishments were significantly affected during the lockdowns, Bates said their drive-thru remained open, and many of their staff continued working, which was a major factor.

“It was a little scary because we didn't know what to expect,” Bates said, “but all the members of my team really banded together and did an excellent job reacting to all the daily changes that came our way.”

As for Grimace, he is one of the McDonald’s Happy Meal characters; however, the debate of who, or what, he really is goes back to a 2012 tweet McDonald’s corporate posted. “Grimace is the embodiment of a milkshake, though others still insist he’s a taste bud,” they tweeted at the time, The New York Post reported.

Nine years later, the fans are still wondering, and making their own assumptions.

One person wrote: “Grimace was last seen at Dodger Stadium on July 18, 2012, vs. the Philadelphia Phillies, dancing to Ram Jam 1977 classic, Black Betty."

Another posted, “Oddly enough, I have never questioned what Grimace was. He's always been just a cute purple character to me.”

