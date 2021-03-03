The largest retirement community in Florida is billed as a playground for seniors, but according to some residents, it’s not all that meets the eye. Just north of Orlando, The Villages is home to 130,000 seniors.

The community recently became a battleground during the presidential election.

“I have an idea. I will sell Mar-a-Lago and I’ll move to The Villages. You know what, not the worst idea,” former President Donald Trump said at a rally.

Now, the community is being featured in a newly released documentary called “Some Kind of Heaven.” But there have been prior allegations of a wild swingers scene loaded with booze and drugs.

Anne and Reggie Kincer say they left Nashville and moved to the community to breathe new life into their 47-year marriage. Instead, life at The Villages became a nightmare when Reggie ended up being arrested for cocaine and marijuana possession.

“What was that like for you?” Inside Edition’s Ann Mercogliano asked the couple.

“Horrible. It was embarrassing. I just had never been through that before, and all of that was just awful for me,” Anne said.

Lance Oppenheim directed the new documentary, which premiered last year at the Sundance Film Festival.

“You can’t outrun your problems, no matter how many activities, no matter how much pickle ball you’ll play, your problems will catch up with you,” Oppenheim said of the film.

“For me, it hasn't been the fantasyland I thought it would be,” resident Barbara Lochiatto says in the documentary.

Lochiatto moved to The Villages from Boston in search of sunshine and retirement bliss. Instead, she found herself isolated and unhappy after her husband died.

“You shouldn’t come to The Villages if you’re single,” Lochiatto told Inside Edition.

But many residents really love it.

“I just think it’s heaven on earth,” Reggie told Inside Edition.

