IKEA is hosting a tiny scavenger hunt on Instagram and the winner will win a big prize, the furniture company announced.

"Let the tiny hunt begin! Solve the puzzles, follow the clues, and collect all six secret letters to form the secret password," IKEA wrote in an Instagram post.

The post continues, "To enter to win you’ll need that password (shh! it’s super secret!), plus an IKEA Family membership (no sweat, it’s free to sign up) and a tiny essay that answers why a sustainable lifestyle is important to you. To start hunting check our profile for the first puzzle which is dropping soon!"

The winner of the hunt will have their very own tiny home also furnished and customized. The home is the last one available from a project launched in October 2020 by IKEA U.S. and Vox Creative.

The home is 187 square feet with a solar-paneled roof, a fully functional kitchen, bath, bedroom, and living space.

Click here to enter the contest

