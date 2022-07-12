An Indiana Lyft driver was murdered during his shift and the suspect took his vehicle to pick up his cousin before going to a family function, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

Anthony Garland, 34, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the affidavit obtained by Law & Crime and reviewed by Inside Edition Digital. Devin Powell, 24, is facing murder and robbery charges in connection to the incident.

Firefighters discovered the body of a man lying face down in the grass. "The male had a visible defect to the top of his head and there was a pool of blood under his face," according to the affidavit.

Per the document, a bloody plastic glove was found near the victim's body. Nothing else was found near the body except for pocket change.

According to the document, the coroner determined Garland was shot six times and died by homicide.

Garland's wife had reported him missing when he did not come home after working for Lyft that night, and authorities were able to match the description of the victim to that of his missing person's case, per the document.

According to official documents, authorities allege that a Lyft passenger shot his driver to death before leaving his body in a grassy area and driving away in the victim's vehicle.

Garland’s wife confirmed that her husband had been driving their 2013 GMC Acadia for his work with Lyft. Police then gathered records from Lyft with a warrant, showing them that Devin Powell, 24, was the last passenger to be in Garland’s vehicle, according to the documents.

Authorities were able to track the vehicle and discovered Powell driving the SUV with his cousin in the passenger seat during a traffic stop. Police saw what appeared to be blood on the center console of the vehicle, according to the documents.

Powell, who had no prior record, allegedly told police he was in town for a family function, according to Law & Crime.

He said he found the vehicle, with its engine still running and door open, during a walk to the gas station. He said that he watched the vehicle for a few minutes and "when no one came around," he got in the SUV and drove off, according to the probable cause documents.

The documents show that Powell initially admitted to having a gun in the vehicle but denied ever calling a Lyft. He later allegedly admitted to police that he requested a ride through Lyft and that Garland picked him up.

Powell also allegedly admitted to shooting Garland in "self-defense" for "trying to screw him over and take his money,” the documents stated.

Powell said Garland tried to "pull the money" from his hand, which he claimed prompted him to pull out his gun and shoot Garland four times. He then pulled the victim's body out of the vehicle, according to the documents.

Powell allegedly told police he drove to his apartment to change his clothes, bought seat covers to hide the blood stains, and vacuumed up the shell casings, according to the documents.

“We are heartbroken by this horrific tragedy, and our thoughts are with Mr. Garland’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” a Lyft spokesperson told Law & Crime in a statement.

“We will continue to assist law enforcement with their investigation in any way we can, and will continue our efforts to combat this senseless violence and help keep drivers safe.”

A GoFundMe campaign launched to cover Garland's funeral costs described him as "an amazing husband and the best dad."

"He always found the good and made the best of life," the fundraiser description reads.

His next court hearing is July 15.

